This Fintech Stock Is Up 21% in a Year as Profits Surge, but One Fund's Nearly $300 Million Sale Cut Its Stake in Half

Key Points

HHLR Advisors sold 1,607,930 shares of Futu Holdings in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value fell by $295.45 million, reflecting both the trading value and stock price movement thereafter.

Post-trade, the fund reported still holding 1,630,249 FUTU shares valued at $267.70 million.

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On February 17, 2026, HHLR Advisors reported selling 1,607,930 shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU), an estimated $276.00 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, HHLR Advisors sold 1,607,930 shares of Futu Holdings, with the estimated transaction value calculated at $276.00 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $295.45 million, a figure that reflects both the sale and movement in the stock’s price.

What else to know

The sale reduced Futu's weight in the portfolio to 8.63% of reportable AUM, down from 17.52% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PDD: $1.22 billion (39.2% of AUM) NYSE: BABA: $795.98 million (25.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: ONC: $314.23 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: FUTU: $267.70 million (8.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: LEGN: $130.10 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Thursday, FUTU shares were priced at $138.59, up 21% over the past year and solidly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $138.59 Market capitalization $19.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.67 billion Net income (TTM) $1.26 billion

Company snapshot

Futu Holdings offers digitalized securities brokerage, margin financing, and wealth management product distribution through Futubull and Moomoo platforms, as well as market data and community features.

The firm generates revenue primarily from brokerage commissions, margin lending, and distribution of wealth management products, leveraging a scalable, technology-driven platform.

It serves retail and institutional investors in Hong Kong and international markets seeking online access to securities trading and wealth management solutions.

Futu Holdings is a leading digital brokerage and wealth management platform headquartered in Hong Kong, serving a broad client base across Asia and globally. The company differentiates itself through its integrated technology ecosystem, offering seamless trading, financial information, and community engagement. Futu's scalable platform and diversified revenue streams position it competitively in the rapidly evolving financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Futu is still firing on nearly every cylinder. The business delivered explosive growth last year, with revenue climbing to roughly $2.9 billion and net income more than doubling to about $1.45 billion. The platform continues to scale rapidly, with funded accounts up nearly 40% and client assets surging 66% to surpass HK$1 trillion, signaling deepening engagement across markets.



In other words, this is not a case of fundamentals deteriorating. Before the sale, this was one of the largest holdings in the portfolio, sitting alongside concentrated bets in major Chinese internet names. And even after the trim, it remains a top position. That suggests the conviction is still there, just recalibrated.



Ultimately, high-growth fintech platforms can compound quickly, but they also become outsized risks if left unchecked. Trimming into strength allows investors to lock in gains while maintaining exposure to a business that, in this case, is still scaling globally.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BeOne Medicines Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Legend Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.