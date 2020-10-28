Fintech startup SoFi receives preliminary conditional approval for bank charter

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Financial technology company Social Finance Inc has received preliminary conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its application for a national bank charter, the company said on Wednesday.

A banking license would enable SoFi to hold customer deposits and make loans, without having to rely on a bank partner as it currently does.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera)

