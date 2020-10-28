Fintech startup SoFi receives preliminary conditional approval for bank charter

Financial technology company Social Finance Inc has received preliminary conditional approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its application for a national bank charter, the company said on Wednesday.

A banking license would enable SoFi to hold customer deposits and make loans, without having to rely on a bank partner as it currently does.

