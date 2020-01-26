Fintech startup Currencycloud raises $80 million from Visa, BNP Paribas and others

London-based financial technology startup Currencycloud has raised $80 million in funding from strategic investors including Visa Inc, BNP Paribas SA, SBI Group, Siam Commercial Bank and the International Finance Corp, the company said on Sunday.
