Fintech startup Airwallex raises $100 mln, valued at $5.5 bln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fintech platform Airwallex said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in its recently closed funding round, sustaining its $5.5 billion valuation.

The company said it secured more funds from existing investors including Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Baranjot.Kaur@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86990 46242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.