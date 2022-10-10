Fintech startup Airwallex raises $100 mln, valued at $5.5 bln

Contributor
Baranjot Kaur Reuters
Published

Fintech platform Airwallex said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in its recently closed funding round, sustaining its $5.5 billion valuation.

The company said it secured more funds from existing investors including Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK.

