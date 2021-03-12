Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, the fourth blank check company led by Gary Simanson targeting the fintech industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The Great Falls, VA-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV would command a market value of $288 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Gary Simanson, who founded Thunder Bridge Capital and has served as CEO since 2017. Simanson's previous SPACs include Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (TBCPU; +2% from $10 offer price), which went public last month; Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (THBR; +18%), which went public in August 2019 and has a pending merger agreement with indie Semiconductor; and Thunder Bridge Acquisition, which completed its acquisition of Repay Holdings (RPAY; +151%) in July 2019.



Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV plans to target the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry, with a focus on FinTech.



Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol THCPU. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article FinTech SPAC Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV files for a $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.