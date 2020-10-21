Lefteris Acquisition, a blank check company formed by co-founder of Vestigo Ventures and a former E*TRADE executive targeting fintech, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million fewer units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Mark Casady, co-founder of fintech-focused venture firm Vestigo Ventures, and CEO and Director Karl Roessner, former CEO of E*TRADE. The company plans to target the financial technology sector, specifically businesses with enterprise values between $600 million and $1.3 billion.



Lefteris Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LFTRU. Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Fintech SPAC Lefteris Acquisition prices downsized $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



