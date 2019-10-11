Fintech SPAC FinServ Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO

FinServ Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the fintech industry led by finance veterans, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a $10, where it would command a market value of $256 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



FinServ Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FSRVU. FinServ Acquisition filed confidentially on September 5, 2019. Barclays and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



