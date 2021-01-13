Deep Lake Capital Acquisition, a blank check company led by former PayPal executives targeting the fintech sector, raised $180 million by offering 18 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mark Lavelle, who most recently was SVP of Commerce Cloud at Adobe and previously held various roles at eBay and PayPal; President and Director Gary Marino, who most recently served as EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at PayPal, where he worked for 11 years; and CFO and Director Michael Cyrus, co-founder and Partner at 7 Continents Global Expeditionary Operations. The company plans to target businesses in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors with enterprise values between $750 million to $1.5 billion.



Deep Lake Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DLCAU. Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Fintech SPAC Deep Lake Capital Acquisition prices upsized $180 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

