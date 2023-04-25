Fintech SigmaLogic, Known for Its LOGICLY Platform, Is Now Part of VettaFi’s Suite of Data and Analytics Offerings

Comprehensive web-based platform allows advisors and asset managers to conveniently and cost-effectively streamlineinvestment research portfolio management, and portfolio analytics.

NEW YORK -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- VettaFi, a data, analytics, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, is today announcing that SigmaLogic, creator of LOGICLY, is the newest component of the firm’s robust suite of data and analytics solutions.

LOGICLY is a leading web-based platform that allows financial advisors and asset managers to streamline theinvestment researchprocess and to have access to comprehensive portfolio management capabilities, real-time alerts, and advanced analytics.

SigmaLogic, a U.S.-based fintech firm, had previously been part of TMX Group, which announced a strategic investment in VettaFi at the start of the year. As the LOGICLY offering was deemed to be an excellent fit for VettaFi’s fast-growing community of financial advisor and asset manager clients, the decision was made to bring SigmaLogic and LOGICLY under the VettaFi umbrella.

“The market performance analytics approach that the LOGICLY team has built is an excellent complement to the behavioral analytics solutions that forms the core of so much of what VettaFi does,” said Tom Hendrickson, president of VettaFi. “We’re thrilled that our partners at TMX Group so clearly share our vision of making VettaFi the source of truth for advisors and asset managers, not just in the depth, breadth, and accessibility of data, but also in making that data actionable to help streamline their businesses."

Launched in 2017 and led by Emil Tarazi, LOGICLY has grown and evolved to integrate a range of leading-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, portfolio analysis and operation, and in-depth trading analytics. The result is a highly intuitive web-based platform that allows advisors and managers to more closely screen and compare investment products through a range of risk and exposure lenses, more easily identifying potential opportunities and avoiding potential pitfalls that might not otherwise be readily apparent.

As part of the transaction, TMX Group is receiving additional common equity of VettaFi. The transaction closed on April 21, 2023.

“The addition of SigmaLogic’s LOGICLY, a leading provider of advanced insights and analytics tools, will strengthen VettaFi’s global client offering and enhance the value of TMX Datalinx and VettaFi’s existing commercial relationship,” added Jay Rajarathinam, chief operating officer, TMX Group.

In the coming months, LOGICLY will be integrated into the VettaFi offering and data ecosystem, while the team continues to deliver against its product roadmap, now accelerated by the addition of this robust suite of portfolio research and advanced investment analytics tools.

More information on VettaFi can found here: https://vettafi.com/

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

