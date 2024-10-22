UP Fintech Plans Major ADS Offering to Boost Growth

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, a prominent online brokerage firm, has announced its plans to offer 15 million American Depositary Shares to the public, aiming to bolster its capital base and support business development. With Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions acting as joint bookrunners, this offering represents a strategic move to strengthen UP Fintech’s market position. Investors are keenly watching as the company leverages its innovative trading platform to capture a broader global audience.

