News & Insights

Stocks

UP Fintech Plans Major ADS Offering to Boost Growth

October 22, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, a prominent online brokerage firm, has announced its plans to offer 15 million American Depositary Shares to the public, aiming to bolster its capital base and support business development. With Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions acting as joint bookrunners, this offering represents a strategic move to strengthen UP Fintech’s market position. Investors are keenly watching as the company leverages its innovative trading platform to capture a broader global audience.

For further insights into TIGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.