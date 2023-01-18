US Markets
PGY

Fintech Pagaya to lay off 20% of employees

January 18, 2023 — 08:56 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Financial technology firm Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY.O said on Wednesday it was laying off nearly 20% of its employees across its offices in the United States and Israel.

Fintech startups have been some of the biggest casualties of the challenging economic environment since last year, after the Federal Reserve began raising rates to combat inflation.

Pagaya said the affected employees were informed by Tuesday. The company will incur a one-time charge of $4 million due to severance payouts, most of which will be accounted for in the first quarter, it added.

Founded in 2016, the company has over 600 employees, according to its website.

The company listed on NASDAQ last year through a merger with special purpose acquisition company EJF Acquisition Corp in a deal that valued it at $8.5 billion.

Since then, its shares have lost around 84% of their value as of last close. They were down nearly 3.5% at 92 cents in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.