UP Fintech Holding's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TIGR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for UP Fintech Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,594, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $264,128.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for UP Fintech Holding, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UP Fintech Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UP Fintech Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.38 $7.00 $67.6K 398 0 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.77 $2.73 $2.73 $7.00 $40.9K 5.6K 571 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.78 $2.73 $2.73 $7.00 $40.9K 5.6K 221 TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.73 $7.00 $37.1K 5.6K 721 TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.3 $0.28 $0.29 $5.00 $28.5K 2.9K 1.2K

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UP Fintech Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of UP Fintech Holding Currently trading with a volume of 5,876,822, the TIGR's price is down by -8.8%, now at $8.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On UP Fintech Holding

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $9.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UP Fintech Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

