UP Fintech Holding Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in TIGR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 41 options transactions for UP Fintech Holding. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 85% being bullish and 12% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 40 are puts, valued at $4,352,142, and there was a single call, worth $169,974.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $9.0 for UP Fintech Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UP Fintech Holding options trades today is 11084.25 with a total volume of 480,126.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UP Fintech Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $9.0 over the last 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.49 $1.45 $1.45 $8.00 $435.3K 444 7.3K TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.49 $1.44 $1.44 $8.00 $288.2K 444 20.3K TIGR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.43 $1.4 $1.4 $8.00 $183.9K 444 27.3K TIGR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.04 $1.03 $1.04 $9.00 $173.4K 458 1.6K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.36 $1.28 $1.34 $9.00 $169.9K 32.1K 701

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UP Fintech Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of UP Fintech Holding

With a trading volume of 5,029,455, the price of TIGR is down by -3.56%, reaching $8.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What The Experts Say On UP Fintech Holding

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.5.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $9.

Latest Ratings for TIGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Upgrades Sell Neutral Oct 2024 China Renaissance Upgrades Hold Buy Oct 2024 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Sell

