UP Fintech Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TIGR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 options trades for UP Fintech Holding. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 48% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $72,020, and 26 calls, totaling $2,208,241.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $12.0 for UP Fintech Holding over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UP Fintech Holding stands at 7865.5, with a total volume reaching 322,886.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UP Fintech Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.76 $0.75 $0.75 $10.00 $516.3K 32.4K 2.1K TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.91 $0.87 $0.87 $10.00 $174.0K 32.4K 25.2K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.74 $0.72 $0.73 $10.00 $133.3K 32.4K 2 TIGR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.88 $0.87 $0.87 $10.00 $113.1K 32.4K 31.1K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $1.2 $1.01 $1.01 $10.00 $89.8K 164 7

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

UP Fintech Holding's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,129,324, with TIGR's price up by 5.54%, positioned at $8.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UP Fintech Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.