UP Fintech Holding Ltd call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in UP Fintech (TIGR) Holding Ltd with 16,850 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 84.28%. 12/27 weekly 9 calls and Apr-25 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on March 19th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TIGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.