UP Fintech Holding Ltd call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in UP Fintech (TIGR) Holding Ltd with 17,563 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 81.91%. Dec-24 7.5 calls and Dec-24 8.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on March 19th.

