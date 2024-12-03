UP Fintech Holding Ltd call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in UP Fintech (TIGR) Holding Ltd with 11,436 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 75.60%. 1/3 weekly 7 calls and 12/13 weekly 6.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on March 19th.

