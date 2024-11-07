UP Fintech Holding Ltd call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in UP Fintech (TIGR) Holding Ltd with 26,691 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 8 points to 99.23%. 11/8 weekly 7 calls and Nov-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

