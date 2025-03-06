UP Fintech Holding Limited to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

UP Fintech will report Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, a prominent online brokerage firm focused on global investors, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 18, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day, requiring preregistration for participants to receive dial-in details. UP Fintech specializes in providing a mobile-first trading platform for a variety of financial instruments across multiple exchanges, complemented by various brokerage and value-added services. Interested parties can access additional information and the conference call via the company's investor relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SINGAPORE, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on March 18, 2025.





UP Fintech’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on March 18, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on March 18, 2025, Singapore/Hong Kong Time).







Conference Call Information:







All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.







Preregistration Information:







Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId5c2bd4696d14e7ba2bc391b87ede751







It will automatically lead to the registration page of " UP Fintech Holding Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call ", where details for RSVP are needed.





Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.itigerup.com



.







About UP Fintech Holding Limited







UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit:



https://ir.itigerup.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







UP Fintech Holding Limited





Email:



ir@itiger.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.