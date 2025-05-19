UP Fintech Holding Limited to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

UP Fintech will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 30, followed by a conference call for investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, a leading online brokerage firm, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time that same day, with participants required to preregister online to receive dial-in information. This call can be accessed via a live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. UP Fintech specializes in providing a trading platform for global investors, offering a range of brokerage services supported by advanced technology to enhance user experience and facilitate trades in various markets and products.

Potential Positives

UP Fintech plans to report its first quarter financial results, providing transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The management will host anearnings conference call allowing investors to engage directly and gain insights into the company's performance and strategy.

The company emphasizes its innovative products and superior user experience, which can enhance customer satisfaction and attract new clients.

UP Fintech's robust technology infrastructure supports a diverse range of financial products and services, positioning it for growth in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement lacks any forward-looking statements or performance guidance, which might concern investors about the company's growth prospects.

The requirement for preregistration to attend theearnings callcould limit participation and transparency for interested stakeholders.

There is no mention of any significant developments or improvements since the previous financial results, which may indicate a lack of progress or innovation.

FAQ

When will UP Fintech report its Q1 2025 financial results?

UP Fintech will report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 30, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

What time is the UP Fintechearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 30, 2025.

How can I preregister for the conference call?

You can preregister for the conference call using the link provided in the press release.

Is there a webcast available for the conference call?

Yes, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on UP Fintech's investor relations website.

What services does UP Fintech provide to investors?

UP Fintech offers comprehensive brokerage services, including order placement, margin financing, IPO subscriptions, and investor education.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on May 30, 2025.





UP Fintech’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM on May 30, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on May 30, 2025, Singapore/Hong Kong Time).







Conference Call Information:







All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they may receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.







Preregistration Information:







Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId8a2d4cd09e14653b3533b8d3745dfa0









It will automatically lead to the registration page of " UP Fintech Holding Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call ", where details for RSVP are needed.





Upon registering, all participants will be provided with confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at



https://ir.itigerup.com



.







About UP Fintech Holding Limited







UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company’s proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses. For more information on the Company, please visit:



https://ir.itigerup.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







UP Fintech Holding Limited





Email:



ir@itiger.com





