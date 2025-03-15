UP FINTECH HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $TIGR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UP FINTECH HOLDING ($TIGR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $98,940,000 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TIGR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UP FINTECH HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of UP FINTECH HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UP FINTECH HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TIGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UP FINTECH HOLDING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TIGR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.