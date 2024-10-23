Up Fintech Holding Announces Major Share Sale

Up Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released an update.

Up Fintech Holding Limited is set to sell 225 million Class A ordinary shares in the form of 15 million American Depositary Shares through an underwriting agreement with several major banks. This move highlights the company’s growth strategy and aims to attract more investors to its expanding financial operations. Such developments are likely to capture the attention of those keen on stock market dynamics and investment opportunities.

For further insights into TIGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.