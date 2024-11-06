FinTech Global’s Strong Growth and Future Prospects

Fintech Global Incorporated (JP:8789) has released an update.

FinTech Global Incorporated reported a significant financial performance in fiscal 2024, with revenues surging by 48.4% to 13,807 million yen and operating income almost doubling, reflecting a robust business strategy. The company also declared a dividend of 1.50 yen per share, indicating confidence in its ongoing growth trajectory. Looking ahead, the firm forecasts a further rise in profits for fiscal 2025, despite a slight expected decline in revenues.

