Nov 16 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Upgrade Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $280 million in a funding round led by investment firms Coatue Management and DST Global, at a pre-money valuation of $6 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

