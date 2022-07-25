US Markets
DHCA

Fintech firm GloriFi plans U.S. listing with $1.7 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Fintech company GloriFi is planning a U.S. listing by merging with blank check firm DHC Acquisition Corp in a $1.7 billion deal.

Adds company background

July 25 (Reuters) - Fintech company GloriFi is planning a U.S. listing by merging with blank check firm DHC Acquisition Corp DHCA.O in a $1.7 billion deal.

GloriFi, whose equity holders will roll forward 100% of their existing shares, will receive nearly $279 million in cash proceeds, the companies said on Monday. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Special purpose acquisition company DHC Acquisition Corp priced its initial public offering at $300 million in March last year at a time when SPAC deals were Wall Street's hottest investment trends. https://bwnews.pr/3Bbtbtg

Since then, the SPAC dealmaking frenzy has fizzled out as tightening scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saturated demand and forced many SPAC-listed companies to trade below their offering price.

GloriFi is among a handful of companies opting to push ahead with their listing plans at a time when valuations in the tech sector have taken a beating due to a recent rout.

However, investors like SoftBank and Tiger Global continue to bet on a recovery in valuations later this year.

For instance, California-based fintech Acorns raised capital from investors led by buyout firm TPG that valued it at $2 billion, barely two months after it scrapped plans to go public by merging with blank check Pioneer Merger Corp PACX.O in a $2.2 billion deal.

A SPAC typically sells shares at $10 apiece, puts the cash in a trust account, and then searches for a company to buy. Its shareholders can choose to redeem their shares in return for cash.

The combined company, which will be renamed GloriFi upon the closing of the deal, expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLRI".

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHCA PACX PACQF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular