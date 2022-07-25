Fintech firm GloriFi plans U.S. listing with $1.7 bln SPAC deal

July 25 (Reuters) - Fintech company GloriFi is planning a U.S. listing by merging with blank check firm DHC Acquisition Corp DHCA.O in a $1.7 billion deal, including debt, the companies said on Monday.

