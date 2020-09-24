Cryptocurrencies

Fintech Firm Fasset to Launch Zero-Trade Fee Crypto Trading Platform for Countries in the Gulf Region

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
(Leungchopan/Shutterstock)

A new cryptocurrency trading platform is gearing up to offer zero-fee trades to users in six countries in the Gulf Region. Announced on Thursday, the platform Fasset Exchange (FEX)Â  has started sign-ups for its private beta and is planning a public rollout later this year.Â 

  • According to a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, FEX will be available to investors in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.Â 
  • Launched by fintech firm Fasset, the exchange aims to service both tokens backed by real world assets like gold and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and USDT.Â 
  • While the platform plans to not levy trading fees, it will charge consumers for services like withdrawal and over-the-counter fees. According to the emailed statement, users who sign up for its private beta testing, will have full access to the FEX platform and marketplace.Â 
  • Earlier in July, Fasset had also announced the launch of an Ethereum based operating system to help tokenize investment in climate-friendly infrastructure.

