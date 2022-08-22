Fintech firm Computer Services to go private in $1.6 billion deal

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Fintech firm Computer Services Inc (CSI) CSVI.PK said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by investment firms Centerbridge Partners L.P. and Bridgeport Partners for $1.6 billion.

The all-cash deal is valued at $58 per share, a premium of about 53% on the stock's last closing price.

Shares in the Kentucky-based firm that provides IT servicing, digital banking and cybersecurity management surged 50% on the news in morning trading.

CSI said David Culbertson, its current chief executive officer, will continue to lead the firm after the transaction closes likely in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal follows a strategic review by the company, which operates globally in 30 countries and serves 2,600 customers in the United States, including Banterra Bank and Texas Bank.

Culbertson said the deal will help "execute our strategic plans to expand and diversify our product offerings, transform our technology to leverage the scale and resiliency of the public cloud."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC are acting as co-financial advisors to CSI while Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as financial advisors to Centerbridge and Bridgeport.

