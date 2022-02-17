US Markets
CND

Fintech firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 bln in new SPAC deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Fintech company Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms for its merger with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fintech company Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms for its merger with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp CND.N.

The previous agreement announced in July which valued the company at $4.5 billion has now been terminated, it said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular