Fintech firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 bln in new SPAC deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fintech company Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms for its merger with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp CND.N.

The previous agreement announced in July which valued the company at $4.5 billion has now been terminated, it said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.