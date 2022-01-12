Fintech firm Checkout.com valued at $40 bln after latest funding

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Financial technology firm Checkout.com said on Wednesday it had raised $1 billion in fresh capital at a valuation of $40 billion, with participation from venture capital firms Altimeter, Tiger Global, and Franklin Templeton.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

