Fintech crash is an M&A opportunity for bold banks

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank chief executives have spent years fretting about disruptive financial technology upstarts including Affirm, Klarna and Robinhood Markets. Now that those erstwhile market darlings are on the ropes, established lenders like Goldman Sachs ought to think about buying them.

Banks are already scooping up smaller fintechs. JPMorgan last year bought UK digital wealth manager Nutmeg for just under $1 billion, according to Reuters, while UBS agreed to pay $1.4 billion https://www.ubs.com/global/en/media/display-page-ndp/en-20220126-wealthfront.html for Wealthfront this January.

But the recent market storm brings bigger fish into the net. Listed pay-later group Affirm and its private rival Klarna are worth around $8 billion and $7 billion respectively, compared with peaks of almost $50 billion. Their fast-growing consumer-lending businesses could be appealing for Goldman, which is already dabbling in the sector through a credit-card partnership with Apple. Meanwhile, $8 billion trading app Robinhood is worth little more than its net cash. Buying it could help a lender target the so-called “mass affluent” U.S. wealth market, like UBS.

Headstrong founders could be an obstacle. Klarna’s Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Affirm’s Max Levchin and Robinhood’s Vladimir Tenev want to shake up old-school finance, so may resist selling to a dinosaur. Possible future regulatory crackdowns on the companies’ businesses are another risk. And their red ink is a headache for banks. Old-school lenders tend to be valued on a multiple of earnings or book value. Buying a loss-making group could therefore destroy equity value.

The financial problem may be fixable. Imagine that Goldman bought Affirm for a 30% premium, implying a $10.5 billion enterprise value. Hitting a respectable 10% return on its investment by 2026 would require about $1.3 billion of pre-tax profit, assuming a 21% rate, compared with a projected pre-tax loss that year of $179 million, using Wedbush forecasts. Closing the gap would mean cutting two-fifths of Affirm’s costs that year. That may be plausible given the likely overlap in marketing and loan underwriting, as well as Goldman’s ability to fund through cheap deposits rather than expensive wholesale markets. Wedbush analysts reckon Affirm’s funding costs as a percentage of revenue will rise to 8% next year from 6% in 2022.

Getting fintechs to the negotiating table may be tough if the upstarts view the crash as a blip. Klarna’s Chairman Michael Moritz, for example, reckons its valuation will improve “after investors emerge from their bunkers”. But interest rates are rising, and markets are less inclined to fund startups’ losses. Bank CEOs’ best argument for a deal may be that the disrupters have no other choice.

CONTEXT NEWS

Klarna on July 11 said it had raised $800 million from investors. The deal implied a valuation for the Swedish pay-later group of $6.7 billion, after including the new capital raised. That compared with a $45.6 billion valuation in its previous fundraising round, in June 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund, which seeks exposure to fast-growing financial technology companies, fell 54% between the start of 2022 and July 20.

