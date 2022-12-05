US Markets
Fintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 05, 2022 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp CND.N nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.

Earlier valued at $4.5 billion, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord in February and doubled its valuation.

"We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle.

Termination of the deal comes at a time when cryptocurrencies reel from a sector-wide rout that saw prices plunge, several key players collapse and investors lose over billions of dollars.

The fintech did not elaborate on its plans to go public.

