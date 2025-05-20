FinTech Boom Sets StoneCo on Profit Path: Time to Buy the Stock?

StoneCo Ltd. STNE shares have skyrocketed roughly 68.5% year to date, outpacing the broader Internet–Software industry and the S&P 500 benchmark, which have improved by about 7.3% and 1.2%, respectively. This stellar performance has been driven by three consecutive quarters of earnings beats. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share were 34 cents, 6.3% ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

This financial technology solutions company’s strategic repricing initiatives and capital return programs, including over R$2.4 billion in share buybacks over the past year, have bolstered investor confidence in the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year to date, StoneCo has also strongly outperformed other fintech companies like PagSeguro Digital PAGS and DLocal Limited DLO. PagSeguro Digital, offering digital payment solutions and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, has gained 44.4% and DLocal, a cross border digital payment solutions company, has gained 4.7% during this period.

YTD Share Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As of the latest trading session, the stock closed at $13.42, 11.9% below its 52-week high of $15.23.

Despite a choppy macroeconomic backdrop, 2025 is proving to be a pivotal year for StoneCo, highlighting its transformation into a more profit-focused fintech company.

STNE's Growth to Profitability

Strategic Repricing Initiatives Driving Profitability: StoneCo’s repricing strategy, implemented to balance growth with profitability, has already started yielding results. Financial Services revenues grew 20% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, accelerating from 11% in the fourth quarter. While some volume deceleration is expected, the focus on margin-rich transactions bodes well for sustainable earnings expansion.

Software Segment Gaining Operating Efficiency: StoneCo’s Software segment, although smaller than its Financial Services segment, contributed meaningfully to profitability with 11% revenue growth, driven by higher recurring subscriptions and an expanding client base. This led to a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA and modest margin expansion in the first quarter. Additionally, Software CapEx has reduced from 71% of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 to 51% in the last-reported quarter, contributing to stronger cash conversion in the Software business.

Strong Capital Returns and Improving ROE: The company repurchased R$843 million in shares in the first quarter of 2025, totaling R$2.4 billion over the past year. These buybacks, alongside higher profits, have pushed return on equity (ROE) for the Financial Services segment to 27%, up from 23% a year ago.

STNE Stock Above SMAs

STNE stock is also trading significantly above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April 9, 2025. The stock is also enjoying a golden crossover support as its 50-day moving average has been ahead of the 200-day moving average since April 30. This, while indicating the possibility of a further bullish shift in the stock's price, is generating strong optimism among investors.

STNE Stock Above 50 & 200-Day SMA & Golden Crossover



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STNE Trading Cheap

STNE stock’s Value Score of B suggests a discounted valuation at this moment.

This is evident from the price/earnings ratio. StoneCo shares currently trade at 8.84X forward earnings, well off its five-year high of 87.87X and below its median of 21.42X. The stock is also trading significantly below the industry’s price/earnings ratio of 37.72. The stock is also trading below DLocal’s 17.98X forward earnings. PagSeguro Digital, meanwhile, trades at 6.92X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take on STNE

StoneCo is strengthening its position in the evolving fintech landscape and is well-positioned to capitalize on broader industry tailwinds. The global fintech market is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2032. Given its robust earnings growth and improving profitability across both Financial Services and Software segments, StoneCo stands out as a compelling investment in this niche. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s repricing strategy, expanding client base, rising ROE and enhanced capital efficiency signal strong momentum ahead. With a disciplined share buyback trend, StoneCo is effectively creating long-term shareholder value.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

