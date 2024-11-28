Fintech Asia Schedules AGM Amid Strategic Financial Plans

Fintech Asia Limited (GB:FINA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fintech Asia Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Guernsey, marking a key event for stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic direction in the financial technology sector. As Fintech Asia focuses on enhancing financial services in Asia, this meeting could provide insights into future acquisitions and business ventures.

For further insights into GB:FINA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.