Fintech Asia Schedules AGM Amid Strategic Financial Plans

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Fintech Asia Limited (GB:FINA) has released an update.

Fintech Asia Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Guernsey, marking a key event for stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic direction in the financial technology sector. As Fintech Asia focuses on enhancing financial services in Asia, this meeting could provide insights into future acquisitions and business ventures.

