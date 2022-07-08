Fintech Aids Growth in Model POrtfolios

Model portfolios are becoming widely adopted in the financial services industry. Part of what is driving that adoption is the increasing fintech that supports the industry. For example, Parmenion 30% of which is owned by AssetCo, has been able to advance and grow its abilities under the partial acquisition. They have rapidly expanded their offerings in a way they felt bottled previously. They have poured resources and interest into advised models as part of their platform. The company has made it clear that models will be a growing part of their business moving forward. Their experience and track record will be the primary advantages as new competitors enter the industry.

Finsum: Weather its ESG, models, or custom indexing leveraging fintech platforms has reaped huge gains for traditional financial firms the last couple of years.

