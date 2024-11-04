Finsbury Trust Enhances Capital with Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 254,622 of its own shares at 850.61 pence each, bolstering its treasury holdings to 62,147,903 shares. This transaction adjusts the total voting rights to 162,843,400, impacting shareholder calculations of voting interests. The move underscores the company’s strategic focus on managing its share capital effectively.

