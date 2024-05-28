Finsbury Gwth & Inc Buys Back Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has recently reinforced its financial position by acquiring 131,727 of its own shares, a move that is part of a strategy endorsed by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought back at a price of 842.20 pence each and will be held in treasury, resulting in a new total of voting rights amounting to 182,315,991. This buyback reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.