Finsbury Growth’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Value

October 22, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 274,932 of its own shares at a price of 848.90 pence each, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move adjusts the company’s total share count for voting rights to 165,095,216, offering investors updated data for assessing their stake. Such buybacks can be a strategic move to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

