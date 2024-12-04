Finsbury Growth’s Manager Increases Stake in Company

News & Insights

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Nick Train, the portfolio manager for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 25,000 shares at 891 pence each. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 5,485,043 shares, accounting for 3.5% of the company’s share capital. This move could signal confidence in the company’s future performance, engaging investors interested in stock market trends.

