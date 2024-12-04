Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has acquired 248,736 of its own shares at a price of 892.87 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the total voting rights to 157,320,874, providing shareholders with an updated figure for calculating their interests. Such strategic buybacks can impact the company’s share value and investor confidence.

