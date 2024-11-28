News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 271,603 of its own shares at a price of 881.62 pence per share, increasing its treasury holdings to 66,680,550 shares. This transaction updates the total voting rights to 158,310,753, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests. Such strategic moves can influence shareholder value and market perception, making it a point of interest for investors.

