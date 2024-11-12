Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s Strategic Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 237,742 of its own shares at 856.72 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the company’s treasury shares to 63,635,596 and adjusts the total voting rights to 161,355,707. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy in managing its share capital effectively.

