Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Strengthens Treasury Holdings

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 261,021 of its own shares at a price of 879.84 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction brings the total number of treasury shares to over 66 million, leaving the company with approximately 159 million voting rights. Shareholders can use these figures to calculate their interests in accordance with FCA guidelines.
