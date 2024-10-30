News & Insights

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Share Buyback Update

October 30, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 257,612 of its own shares at 840.71 pence each to hold in treasury, increasing its treasury stock to 61,364,767 shares. This move adjusts the total number of voting shares to 163,626,536, providing a new basis for shareholder voting rights calculations. Such buybacks can influence share value and voting power dynamics for investors.

