Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Repurchases Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 234,012 of its own shares at 894.07 pence each, adding to its treasury holdings. This transaction brings the total number of shares held in treasury to 68,165,455, leaving 156,825,848 voting shares in circulation. Shareholders should use this updated figure to calculate their voting interests.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.