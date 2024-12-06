News & Insights

Stocks

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Repurchases Shares

December 06, 2024 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 234,012 of its own shares at 894.07 pence each, adding to its treasury holdings. This transaction brings the total number of shares held in treasury to 68,165,455, leaving 156,825,848 voting shares in circulation. Shareholders should use this updated figure to calculate their voting interests.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.