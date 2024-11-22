Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Repurchases Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 247,611 of its own shares at a price of 880.31 pence per share, bringing its total treasury stock to 65,659,963 shares. This transaction leaves the company with 159,331,340 voting shares available to shareholders. This move could impact the company’s stock value and shareholder influence, making it a point of interest for investors.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.