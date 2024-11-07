Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Repurchases Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 238,843 of its own shares at 851.37 pence each, increasing the total number held in treasury to over 62 million. This move adjusts the voting rights to 162,114,090 shares, allowing shareholders to calculate their interests accordingly. Such strategic buybacks are often aimed at enhancing shareholder value by optimizing capital structure.

