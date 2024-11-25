Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 234,611 of its own shares at a price of 880.76 pence each, adding them to its treasury stock. This move brings the total shares held in treasury to 65,894,574, while the remaining shares with voting rights stand at 159,096,729. Shareholders can use this figure for calculating their voting interests as per FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:FGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.