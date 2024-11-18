Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Boosts Treasury Shares

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has repurchased 237,412 of its own shares at 847.84 pence each, increasing the total shares held in treasury to 64,667,420. This move adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 160,323,883, which shareholders can use for calculating their interests. Such buybacks could influence the share price and voting power dynamics.

