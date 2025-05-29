Finsbury Growth & Income Trust H1 Pretax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Finsbury Growth & Income Trust reported first half return on ordinary activities before tax of 19.0 million pounds compared to 90.0 million pounds, last year. Return per share was 12.7 pence compared to 45.6 pence. On a revenue basis, return on ordinary activities before tax declined to 11.5 million pounds from 15.2 million pounds. On a revenue basis, return per share was 7.6 pence compared to 7.7 pence.

For the six months ended 31 March 2025, total income declined to 13.28 million pounds from 17.34 million pounds, last year.

The Board declared a first interim dividend of 8.8 pence per share with respect to the year ending 30 September 2025. The dividend was paid on 16 May 2025 to shareholders who were on the register on 4 April 2025.

